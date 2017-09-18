Gardaí urged by Micheál Martin to produce evidence they were pushed to fake breath tests

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called on rank-and file gardaí to produce evidence that they were pushed by senior management to fake alcohol breath tests, writes Juno McEnroe.

Mr Martin's comments came as his party's TDs and senators attended a pre-Dáil conference in Longford, where members will discuss the economy, the upcoming budget and Brexit among other matters.

Speaking at the opening of the think-in, Mr Martin said the Garda Representative Association (GRA) should follow through on their comments that management instructed them to fake tests.

The GRA said last week that they were not to blame for the 1.5 million fake alcohol tests. More senior gardaí had instructed them to do this, an association spokesman said.

But Mr Martin said: “A sweeping statement was made by the GRA and that needs to be followed through on."

However, he reiterated the problems in investigating roadside tests.

“But in the overall context, there has to be accountability in the force and there has to be transparency."

He also reiterated Fianna Fail's refusal to go into government with Sinn Féin. He said he had also heard this from members over the summer.