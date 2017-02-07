Gardaí uncover second 'highly sophisticated cannabis grow house' in less than 24 hours

Gardaí in Co Galway have found a cannabis grow house with plants worth around €450,000.

It is the second cannabis grow house uncovered by Gardaí in the past 24 hours after Gardaí in Carlow found another one this evening in Killendmond, Borris, Co Carlow.

Officers in Co. Wicklow stopped and searched a car at the Sally Gap last night and seized around €2,000 worth of cannabis.

They arrested a man in his 40s who is being held at Wicklow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In follow-up searches at a premises at Farnaght, Corr Na Mona, Co Galway, Gardaí found cannabis plants in what they called "a highly sophisticated grow house".

They estimate the value of the plants at around €450,000, and they also found dry cannabis.

The house has been sealed off for a forensic examination.