Gardaí uncover 'highly sophisticated cannabis grow house' in Co. Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow have uncovered what they describe as "a fully operational grow house" this evening.

Officers found the grow house on a premises in Killendmond, Borris, Co Carlow.

During the search of the "highly sophisticated grow house" they found cannabis plants worth around €250,000.

They have also arrested a man in his 20s who is being held at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The house has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

