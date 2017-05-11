Gardaí uncover €1.5m cannabis growhouse in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two men after discovering an estimated €1.5m worth of cannabis.

Officers carried out a search at premises in Ballymount Estate, Ballymount, Dublin 12 as part of ongoing investigation.

During the search, Gardaí discovered a cannabis growhouse with an estimated 1,500 plants in varying stages of growth, along with approximately 48kgs of vacuum packed cannabis herb.

Gardaí also seized €70,000 in cash during a follow-up search at a house on the northside of Dublin.

The two men, aged 54 and 44, were arrested and being detained under the provisions of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Crumlin and Sundrive Road Garda stations.

The investigation is ongoing.