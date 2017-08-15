Gardaí treating death of man found outside house with head injuries as homicide
Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Co. Mayo on Saturday.
A 31-year-old man, Joseph Deacy of St. Albans in England, was found outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with what officers are calling apparent head injuries.
The alarm was raised by a passer-by at around 6am, and the man was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.
He was later removed to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday evening.
A post-mortem examination was carried out by the State Patholigist Professor Marie Cassidy and the death is being treated as a homicide.
A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and an incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station.
A Family Liason Officer has been appointed in the case.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line.