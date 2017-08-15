Gardaí treating death of man found on driveway of house with 'significant injury' as homicide

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Co. Mayo on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man, Joseph Deacy of St. Albans in England, was found outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with what officers are calling apparent head injuries.

It is understood the young man was on holiday in the area and had been socialising in the town before returning to the house where he was attacked.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by at around 6am, and the man was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

He was later removed to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday evening.

Superintendent Tony Healy explained what happened: "The Gardaí in Claremorris received a call regarding a male in a collapsed state in the driveway of a private house on Saturday morning.

"The male was in his 20s and had received a significant injury."

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the State Patholigist Professor Marie Cassidy and the death is being treated as a homicide.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and an incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station.

A Family Liason Officer has been appointed in the case.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line.