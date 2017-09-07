Gardaí: 'Too early to say' if human remains found in Dundalk are of girl missing for 20 years

Back to Ireland Home

Gardaí say it is too early to tell if remains found in Louth are those of missing Ciara Breen.

The 17-year-old disappeared in February 1997.

She went missing from her home in Bachelor's walk, less than 200 metres away from where the remains were found.

A house in Dundalk remains sealed off after skeletal remains were found at the rear of a property on Mary Street North while building work was underway yesterday.

A forensic anthropologist confirmed last night that the remains are human.

The house remains sealed off this morning and further examinations of the scene will take place today.

The house where human remains were found yesterday in Dundalk. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson.

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland