Gardaí to search park in Dublin for three weeks after possible breakthrough in probe into man's death

Gardaí are conducting a search in North Dublin following a possible breakthrough in their investigation into the death of James Nolan.

It is understood Gardaí are carrying out excavations in a public park in the Finglas area.

The inquiry into Mr Nolan's death began in 2011 when one of his arms was washed up on Dollymount beach in Dublin.

The Dubliner had previously served 14 years in jail for rape and false imprisonment.

Gardaí have cordoned off an area around the North Road Gate to allow for a search, which includes a cadavre dog and a forensic archeologist, over the next three weeks.