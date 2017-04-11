Gardaí to hold press conference about human remains found yesterday in Dublin

Gardai will hold a press conference today after the discovery of human remains in Dublin yesterday.

Investigators found what is believed to be a human torso in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas as part of the investigation into the death of James Nolan.

The 46-year-old went missing in November of 2010 and his dismembered arm was found on a beach several months later.

Mr Nolan had served jail sentences for rape.

The Garda will explain the information they have to date at the press conference later today.