Gardaí to hold press conference about human remains found yesterday in Dublin
11/04/2017 - 05:52:16Back to Ireland Home
Gardai will hold a press conference today after the discovery of human remains in Dublin yesterday.
Investigators found what is believed to be a human torso in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas as part of the investigation into the death of James Nolan.
The 46-year-old went missing in November of 2010 and his dismembered arm was found on a beach several months later.
Mr Nolan had served jail sentences for rape.
The Garda will explain the information they have to date at the press conference later today.
Join the conversation - comment here