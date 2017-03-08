Gardaí to examine CCTV footage after 325-year-old treaty stone defaced

Gardaí are to examine security camera footage from locations around Limerick city as they investigate an act of vandalism at the site of the 325-year-old Limerick Treaty Stone, which was defaced in blue paint overnight, David Raleigh.

The Treaty of Limerick was signed on a block of limestone on October 3, 1691. It ended the Williamite War in Ireland between the Jacobites and the supporters of William of Orange and concluded the Siege of Limerick.

Scenes at the Treaty Stone as local authorities try to clean up after it was vandalised overnight! #treatystone pic.twitter.com/73BAvh05u4 — Limerick's Live 95FM (@LimLive95fm) March 8, 2017

The stone has rested on a pedestal since 1865, at the Clare end of Thomond Bridge after it was erected at the site, under the direction of then-Mayor of Limerick John Rickard Tinslay.

Maintenance worker, Dermot McNamara, from Stenson Park, who arrived for work at 8am at St Munchins Church, which is located adjacent to the Treaty Stone, alerted the authorities about this morning's paint attack.

"I went over and checked it and then I rang the City Council. It's awful to see it like that," he said.

Volunteers with Limerick Civic Trust along with crews from Limerick city and county council arrived on the scene shortly after 9am to begin cleaning the monument.

"Luckily they used a water based paint. If they used gloss paint it would have been very hard to clean it," Mr McNamara added.

Shocking photos sent to us by a listener of damage done to the Treaty Stone overnight. #L2Day pic.twitter.com/Zntht88snB — LimkToday Live 95FM (@LimerickToday) March 8, 2017

The Mayor of Limerick, Fianna Fáil Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon, condemned the paint attack: "This is mindless, wanton thuggery. Who would want to deface any property? Let alone one of the iconic symbols of Limerick. Whoever did this should be ashamed of themselves."

"Their actions impact on everyone, on Limerick, and I would encourage anyone who saw anything or knows who did it to contact the gardaí. These types of actions have got to be stamped out," the mayor added.

A council spokesman said that "a water based paint possibly art paint from a tube was daubed all over the monument".

"From initial investigation there is no lasting damage. Street cleansing crews are power hosing down the monument."

"It appears the damp weather last night meant the paint didn't adhere to the Stone. A specialist will examine the Stone as a precaution," they added.

Sinn Féin TD, Maurice Quinlivan described the incident as "shameful" in a personal tweet this morning.

"Shameful damage to our historic memorial. Someone knows who did this-lets hope they are brought to account," he stated.

Gardaí at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at 061-212400.