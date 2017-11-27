Gardaí to crack down on drivers breaking speed limit in Dublin

Gardaí say they will be cracking down on drivers who disobey 30km speed limits in Dublin over the festive period.

It comes after Dublin City Council found road users have failed to comply with the new restrictions.

The measures were extended to urban and residential areas between the Royal and Grand canals earlier this year.

"I mean it comes down to safety. We're going to have a lot more pedestrians on the roads, on the pavements, cyclists as well, over Christmas," said Dr Paddy Smith, a member of the Transport Committee for Dublin City Council.

"I think it's imperative that new laws are enforced as much as we can. Children will be out and about, people will be out and about.

"They should be able to enjoy Christmas without the fear of being run over at speed."