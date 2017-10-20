Gardaí to conduct more speed tests as National Slow Down Day begins

There will be extra speeding checks on roads across the country today.

The move in a bid to get drivers to slow down, and make our roads safer.

The locations of some of the speeding checkpoints are on the garda website.

"This is educational as well, it's not about enforcement," said Garda Derek Cloughley.

"In actual fact, we normally monitor about 100,000 drivers throughout the course of the 24 hours, and we get a couple of hundred detections.

"We don't particularly want to intercept speeding drivers, we wish people would respect the speed limits, and be lower than them or literally at them.

"We don't want people to be travelling in excess of the speed limit."