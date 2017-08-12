Gardaí to carry out search into disappearance of Trevor Deely 17 years ago

Gardaí will carry out a search into the disappearance of Trevor Deely later today.

The 22-year-old Bank of Ireland employee went missing in Dublin following a Christmas party 17 years go .

In April Gardaí initiated a “complete review” of the investigation into his disappearance after enhanced CCTV footage showed him in contact with a man who detectives believe was “acting suspiciously”.

Gardai are now looking to identify a man who was seen outside Trevor's workplace on the night he disappeared.

Mr Deely was last seen walking on Haddington Road, close to Baggot Street Bridge, in the early hours of 8 December 2000.

The file on Trevor Deely has never been closed and there have been a number of appeals for information over the years but Trevor has never been found.

The Deely family have been informed of the latest developments in the investigation.

A search will take place in South Dublin later.