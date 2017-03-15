Gardaí to carry out more searches after finding drugs, cash and gun in Meath

Gardaí are to conduct further searches in Meath today after seizing drugs, money and a firearm yesterday.

Members of the Special Crime Task Force, the Armed Support Unit and Meath Gardaí carried out searches in Pelletstown, Dunshaughlin yesterday morning, as part of an operation targeting organised crime.

They discovered heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of €60,000 and around €50,000 in cash, as well as a sub-machine gun.

Two men aged 35 and 23 were arrested and are still being detained at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda stations.