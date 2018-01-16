Gardaí to begin review into Kerry babies case

Gardaí are to begin a review into the Kerry babies case today.

It started in April 1984 when a baby, called 'John', was found dead on a beach in Cahersiveen,with multiple injuries .

His death was investigated by detectives who also probed the alleged killing of another infant.

It eventually led to a tribunal exposing the treatment of women in 1980s Ireland.

This afternoon a press conference will appeal for information from anyone who lived in or around Cahersiveen at that time.

- Digital desk