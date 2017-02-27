Gardaí to announce details of investigation into death of elderly Waterford man today

Gardaí are due to announce details of an investigation into a suspicious death in Waterford later today.

The body of Paddy Lyons, 90, was found at his home in Ballysaggart, Lismore at around 5pm on Saturday evening, after emergency services were called.

The Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination at the house and the scene has been preserved.

The body has been taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí say the results of the postmortem will determine the course of their investigation.

Gardaí are due to hold a media briefing at the man’s home at midday.