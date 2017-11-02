Gardaí still searching for missing Clare teenager

Gardaí in Dublin are still searching for a missing teenager believed to be armed with a riffle.

19-year-old Jack Dinan from Ennis, Co Clare left home on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Gardaí issued an appeal to help find him yesterday, but warned the public not to approach him.

Jack was last seen at his home on Considine Road, Ennis at approximately 10am on Tuesday.

Mr Dinan is 6ft tall, slim build with black hair and wears a tooth brace on his upper teeth.

Mr Dinan may have been wearing a grey hoodie top, grey spot camouflaged jacket when he left home and his family are urging him to contact home.

Gardaí have said he may be in possession of a green rucksack.

The gardaí statement went on: "Jack is believed to be armed and the public are asked not to approach him, but should contact Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112."