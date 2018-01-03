Gardaí set up unit to counter violent robberies against taxi drivers

A number of violent robberies against taxi drivers in Dublin have led Gardaí to set up a dedicated unit to tackle the problem.

According to The Herald, drivers have been targeted in areas such as Tyrellstown, Ongar and Clonee, with eight cases being reported in the last month alone.

It is believed two separate gangs of local teenagers are behind the attacks.

The report claims four arrests have been made to date, with one person being charged in relation to three robberies.