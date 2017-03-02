Gardaí set up new phone line to report child sex abuse

Gardaí have set up a new round-the-clock phone line to report child sex abuse.

It is on foot of a recommendation by the Garda Inspectorate five years ago.

Detective Superintendent Declan Daly says it is one of a number of new measures.

"Child sexual abuse happens in Ireland and An Garda Síochana is there to investigate that and to protect the public.

"This is just one of a number of initiatives we have rolled out in order to improve the service like the setting up of the Garda Protective Service Bureau, setting up the Divisional Protective Services Bureau, and our victim offices and phone lines.

"These are all suites of changes that will improve our service."

Trained Gardai and civilians will operate the freephone line - 1800 555 222.