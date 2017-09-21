Gardaí send file to DPP after coroner adjourns inquest into Carrickmines halting site fire that killed 10

Gardaí have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the Carrickmines fire in South Dublin.

An inquest into the deaths of 10 people at the halting site resumed earlier today.

Five adults and five children were killed in the fire at the Glenamusck Halting site in Carrickmines in the early hours of October 10, 2015.

The victims ranged in ages from 39 to just six months old.

An inquest has previously heard the victims died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation due to a fire.

The inquest resumed this morning at the Dublin Coroner’s Court.

Inspector Tom Condon of Dun Laoughaire Garda Station told the coroner a file on the investigation had been completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution’s Office.

He asked the inquest to be adjourned for six months.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane granted this and adjourned the inquest until next March.