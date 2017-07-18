Gardaí seize weapons and €4m of drugs in Dublin raid

Gardaí have seized around €4m worth of cannabis and heroin in Dublin.

In the raid yesterday targeting organised crime in Dublin, officers also found drug paraphernalia, a vacuum packing machine, a cash counting machine, stun guns, a sawn off shotgun and a semi automatic pistol.

It was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force in the Ballyfermot Parade area of Dublin 10.

Follow-up searches in the South Inner City lead to the arrest of three men aged 46, 44 and 39.

They are in custody at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.