Gardaí seize over €1m worth of drugs in Co Offaly
Gardaí have seized drugs worth in excess of €1m during an operation in Co Offaly.
As part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the midlands, a search operation was carried out at a house, sheds and lands near Geashill yesterday evening.
During the search, gardaí recovered large quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb along with an amount of suspected amphetamine.
A sawn-off shotgun and large numbers of cartridges and rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Tullamore Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.
The operation was led by the Laois/Offaly Drugs unit assisted by local Garda units based in Tullamore.
The investigation is ongoing.