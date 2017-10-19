Gardaí seize over €1m worth of drugs in Co Offaly

Gardaí have seized drugs worth in excess of €1m during an operation in Co Offaly.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the midlands, a search operation was carried out at a house, sheds and lands near Geashill yesterday evening.

During the search, gardaí recovered large quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb along with an amount of suspected amphetamine.

A sawn-off shotgun and large numbers of cartridges and rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Tullamore Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The operation was led by the Laois/Offaly Drugs unit assisted by local Garda units based in Tullamore.

The investigation is ongoing.