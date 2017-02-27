Gardaí seize loaded gun and drugs at industrial park in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a firearm, ammunition and drugs worth more than €10,000 at an industrial park.

Gardaí attached to Tallaght Garda Station carried out a planned search of a unit at the industrial park in Cookstown, Dublin, just after 1pm this afternoon.

The officers found a loaded gun, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €10,000 and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

They also seized drug paraphernalia associated with grow houses.

A man in his early 40s and a woman in her mid-30s were arrested at the scene.

Both are being held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.