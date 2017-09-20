Gardaí seize gun, ammunition and €30k of drugs in Dublin

Gardaí investigating organised crime in Dublin seized a firearm and drugs in a raid yesterday.

The search, lead by detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, was carried out at an address in Blanchardstown.

Officers found a Baikal pistol and ammunition along with a stolen high-powered motor cycle.

They also discovered cocaine and cannabis with a street value of around €30,000.

A 22-year-old man was arrested during the operation and is being held at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939/98.