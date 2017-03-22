Gardaí seize firearm and €70k of cocaine in Finglas raid

Gardaí have seized a firearm and cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 in Finglas.

They were seized when Gardaí from the Finglas Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a premises in the Tolka Estate, Glasnevin, last night at around 9pm.

The raid was carried out in an operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the area.

A man in his mid 30s was arrested a short time later in the Finglas area.

He is being held at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.