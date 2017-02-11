Gardaí seize cocaine, heroin, tablets and make one arrest in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized more than €6,000 worth of cocaine, heroin and tablets in a house search.

Gardaí from the Ballymun Drug Unit, helped by members of the Task Force searched a property in Shangan Terrace, Ballymun, last night.

During the search they seized a quantity of cocaine, heroin and tablets with an estimated street value of more than €6,000.

They also arrested a man in his late teens in connection with the investigation.

He was held at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, before being released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.