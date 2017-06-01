Gardaí seize cash, pellet gun and vehicles in organised crime raids in west Dublin
Gardaí have seized cash, two vehicles and a pellet gun as part of ongoing investigations into recent organised criminal activity in the Dublin West area.
Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau searched a number of properties in the Ronanstown, Clondalkin, Lucan and Tallaght areas yesterday.
They seized €18,000 worth of cash, along with a car and a van, three watches and a bolt action pellet gun during searches.
No arrests have been made.