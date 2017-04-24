Gardaí seize almost €750k of cannabis after stopping car and van in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following a seizure of cannabis herb worth around €740,000 in Dublin.

Up to 37kgs of the drug were found when a car and a van were stopped and searched this morning on St John Rodgersons Quay, as part of an on-going operation by Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The men aged 30 and 48, were taken to Irishtown Garda station, where they are being detained under the Criminal Justice Act.