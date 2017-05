Cannabis worth almost €700,000 has been seized in Dublin.

As part of a joint operation Gardaí and Revenue officers stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area earlier today and discovered 34kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €680,000.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Investigations by Revenue and Gardaí are continuing.