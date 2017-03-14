Gardaí seize €50k cash, guns and drugs worth €60k in Meath

Gardaí have seized controlled drugs and a firearm, and arrested two men following a planned operation this morning in Pelletstown, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath.

Gardaí from the special crime task force, in collaboration with specialised units from the Dublin region, armed support unit and Gardaí from the Meath division carried out an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime.

During the course of a search, controlled drugs including heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value €60,000 were recovered along with approximately €50,000 in cash. A sub machine gun was also recovered.

Two men aged 35 and 23 have been arrested and are currently detained at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The location of this find is currently preserved and further searches will be carried out in the morning.