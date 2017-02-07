Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of heroin in Dublin

Gardaí targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Drimnagh/Crumlin area of Dublin have seized heroin worth €500,000.

Gardaí from Sundrive Road and Crumlin Garda Stations, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, carried out a planned search of a house at around 7pm yesterday.

During the search gardaí seized heroin worth €500,000, mixing agent, bagging equipment, weighing scales, documents and mobile phones.

A male in his 20s was arrested and is being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda Station.
KEYWORDS: crime, drugs, dublin, heroin

 

