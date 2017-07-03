Gardaí seize €350k of cannabis at 'sophisticated grow house' in Kerry

Cannabis with a street value of up to €350,000 has been seized in Kerry.

The cannabis plants and dried cannabis were found when Gardaí from Listowel carried out a planned search of a house in Moyvane this afternoon.

Cannabis plants at various stages of maturity were discovered in what is being described as "a sophisticated grow house".

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Listowel Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.