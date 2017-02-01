Gardaí seize €3.2m worth of cannabis in organised crime raid

Gardaí and Revenue officers investigating organised crime in Co. Meath have seized around €3.2m worth of cannabis herb.

Officers intercepted a number of vehicles in the Ashbourne area of Meath at around 4pm yesterday, and also searched a business premises in the town.

They found around 160kgs of cannabis herb and arrested four Irish men, aged between 25 and 61, for drug trafficking offences.

They are being held at Finglas and Kells Garda Stations under the provisions of drug trafficking legislation.

The Revenue and Gardaí are continuing their investigations into this case in Ireland and abroad.