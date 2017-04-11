Gardaí seize €300k of cannabis after stopping van in Meath

Gardaí have seized 15kgs of cannabis and arrested a man during a joint operation with Revenue's customs officers.

The discovery was made when Gardaí stopped and searched a van at an industrial estate near Dunboyne in Co. Meath this afternoon.

Cannabis herb worth around €300,000 was seized and a man in his 30s was arrested.

He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ashbourne Garda Station, and he can be detained for up to seven days.