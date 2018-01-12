Gardaí seize €200,000 worth of cannabis in Cork

Gardaí in west Cork have seized €200,000 worth of cannabis herb in west Cork.

The seizure came as part of a search carried out at a house at Chapel View, Ballymakeera yesterday.

The West Cork Divisional Drug unit based in Bandon discovered cannabis herb with an approximate stree value of €200,000, according to gardaí.

A man aged 41 was arrested.

He is currently detained at Bandon Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

- Digital desk