Gardaí seize €1.5m of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin

Gardaí have seized drugs around €1.5m worth of drugs in Dublin.

Officers made the seizure after they searched a premises in Artane yesterday.

They found 20kgs of cocaine, said to be worth around €1.4m, and 4kgs of cannabis resin worth around €100,000.

They also discovered component parts of firearms and a ammunition.

One man, in his 40s, was arrested at the scene of the intelligence led operation and he is being held at Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.