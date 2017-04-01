Gardaí seize €1.5m of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin
Gardaí have seized drugs around €1.5m worth of drugs in Dublin.
Officers made the seizure after they searched a premises in Artane yesterday.
They found 20kgs of cocaine, said to be worth around €1.4m, and 4kgs of cannabis resin worth around €100,000.
They also discovered component parts of firearms and a ammunition.
One man, in his 40s, was arrested at the scene of the intelligence led operation and he is being held at Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.