Gardaí seize €100k and nine cars in 11 raids in Co. Kerry
Gardaí in Co. Kerry investigating an organised crime gang based in Killarney have seized more than €100,000 in cash and nine cars.
The Criminal Asset Bureau helped by local Gardaí in Killarney carried out 11 raids this morning in and around Killarney.
They seized a large amount of documentation which they believe relate to the proceeds of crime.
During the searches they also found more than €100,000 in cash, a large amount of jewellery and nine cars.
The operation and searches are ongoing.