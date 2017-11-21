Gardaí seize €100k and nine cars in 11 raids in Co. Kerry

Gardaí in Co. Kerry investigating an organised crime gang based in Killarney have seized more than €100,000 in cash and nine cars.

The Criminal Asset Bureau helped by local Gardaí in Killarney carried out 11 raids this morning in and around Killarney.

They seized a large amount of documentation which they believe relate to the proceeds of crime.

The nine cars seized in today's operation by the Criminal Asset Bureau. Pic: Gardaí

During the searches they also found more than €100,000 in cash, a large amount of jewellery and nine cars.

Some of the cash seized in today's operation by the Criminal Asset Bureau. Pic: Gardaí

The operation and searches are ongoing.