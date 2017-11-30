Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old

Gardaí are trying to trace a 16-year-old boy missing in Dublin.

Kalem Murphy was last seen on the North Circular Road yesterday.

He is described as 6ft tall, with slight build and blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue Nike jacket, black runners, and wine check hat with ear protectors and matching scarf.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668601, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.