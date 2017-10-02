Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding missing 30-year-old in Leitrim

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Janusz Jasicki

Janusz, who lives in Co Dublin, went missing from Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim on Saturday.

Janusz was last seen on Saturday September 30, at approximately 8.45pm.

He is described as being 5’ 10’’, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans and a light blue t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen Janusz or who can assist in locating him should contact Carrick-On- Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.