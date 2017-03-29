Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing teen in Dublin

Gardaí have reached out to the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old John Connors.

John has been missing since March 25.

The teenager was last seen leaving his home at Ballyogan, Dublin 18 on Saturday night at 11.30pm.

He is described as being 5ft, 8in in height, of slim build with short auburn coloured hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when he left.

The Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.