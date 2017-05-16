Gardaí seek help tracing woman missing from Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for help in finding a missing woman.

36-year-old Pamela Reddin was last seen on Sunday May 7 on James Street.

She is described as being five foot five inches tall with dark brown hair, brown eyes and has a sallow complexion.

When last seen she was wearing a white and navy chequered blouse, black jeans, beige coloured sandals and was carrying a large green shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

Pamela Reddin.

