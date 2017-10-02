Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Janelle Quinn is missing from Fairview and was last seen on September 26 in the Clontarf area.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 in height, has black hair and green eyes.

Gardaí believe that Janelle may be in the Athlone area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf garda station on 01 6664800, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.