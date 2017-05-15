Gardaí seek help tracing missing Cork woman

A public appeal has been issued to help find a missing woman from Cork.

Forty-five-year-old Tina Satchwell has not been seen since March 24 when she disappeared from her home in Youghal.

Tina is 5-foot-6, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Midleton garda station or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.