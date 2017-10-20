Gardaí seek help tracing missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Cork teenager.

Josh Cowman, also known as Josh Barry, was last seen on Monday October 16 at approximately 1pm on Hazel Road, Togher.

When last seen, the missing 17-year-old was wearing a grey round-neck jumper, grey jeans and white runners.

He is described as being 5'6" with a thin build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Josh or may have any information should contact the Gardaí in Togher on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.