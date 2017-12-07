Gardaí seek help to find missing Dublin woman

Gardaí are asking for help to find a woman missing from her home in Dublin.

43-year-old Catherine Hughes, aka Anne Hughes, was last seen on Grove Road, Blanchardstown this morning at 11.20am.

She is described as being five foot five inches tall, with short black hair and she wears glasses.

When last seen Catherine was wearing a black dress, black flat shoes and a blue Northface jacket.

Anyone who has seen Catherine or who can help in finding her is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01-6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.