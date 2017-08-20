Gardaí seek help locating missing Dublin woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a woman missing from Clonsilla in Dublin.

Aishling Donnelly - who is 34 - was last seen on August 17 at approximately 3.30pm on O'Connell Street, Dublin.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall and with brown shoulder length hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket, silver jumper and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Aishling or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Store Street garda station on 01 6668000 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.