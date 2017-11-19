Gardaí seek help in tracing missing 15-year-old boy

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old Dylan Mills in Dublin.

Dylan Mills has been missing from Ballymun since Wednesday.

Dylan was last seen on November 15 at approximately 11.30pm in the Ballymun area.

He is described as being 5ft, of slight build, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, grey hoody with grey tracksuit bottoms

Anyone who has seen Dylan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400 , The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.