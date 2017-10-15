Gardaí seek help in tracing 14-year-old boy

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Dublin.

Gardaí in Coolock are seeking the the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Reece Cox.

Reece was last seen in Clonshaugh at approximately 11.30am yesterday morning.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ tall with blond/brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a red Adidas top, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black Adidas back pack.

Anyone who has seen Reece or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or any Garda Station.