Gardaí seek help in locating missing brothers, aged two and five

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in locating five-year-old Arnel Azad and his two-year-old brother Ayaan Azad.

The brothers are missing from their home at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road, Co. Limerick.

Arnel and Ayaan were last seen on Tuesday when they left their home in the company of their father, Selim Azad.

Selim is believed to be travelling with the boys in a black Nissan Primera, with the registration number 05-L-1598 with the boys.

They are believed to be in Dublin.

When Arnel was last seen he was wearing blue and white pyjama bottoms and a white t-shirt.

When Ayaan was last seen he was wearing a bright blue jumper with a circular pattern or crest on front and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Arnel and Ayaan or who can assist in locating them is asked to contact Henry street Garda Station on 061-212400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.