Gardaí seek help in locating missing 15-year-old

Gardaí in Bray are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

15-year-old Alan Clarke (also known as AJ) went missing from Bray on Tuesday night.

Alan was last seen at Newcourt Road, Bray at approximately 9pm.

He is described as 5ft7 with dark brown hair, blue eyes and of slight build.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit, navy jacket and black runners.

Gardaí and are appealing to anyone who may have seen Alan or may have any information to contact the Gardaí in Bray on 01-6665300 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.